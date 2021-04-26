Thrive West Central, formerly the West Central Indiana Economic Development District, has launched "Resilient," an economic recovery and resiliency plan.
The 18-month planning process involves understanding the needs of the six-county region and the businesses and citizens it serves. The next step includes public forums in each county, in both in-person and virtual formats.
The schedule is:
- Sullivan County, in person, 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 29, at Sullivan Civic Center.
- Sullivan County, virtual, 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 30. The Zoom meeting ID is 847 5510 2440. The Zoom passcode is 048836.
- Clay County, in person, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 6, Clay County YMCA in Brazil.
- Clay County, virtual, 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 7. Zoom meeting ID is 837 5614 8042; passcode is 394282.
- Vigo County, in person, 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 13 at West Vigo Conference Center at West Vigo Elementary.
- Vigo County, virtual, 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 18. Zoom meeting ID is 884 7739 7615; passcode is 175136.
- Putnam County, in person, 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 20. Tiger Pointe Country Club.
- Putnam County, virtual, 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 25. Zoom meeting ID is 843 3812 1338. Passcode is 269323.
- Vermillion County, in person, 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 25, Newport Public Library.
- Vermillion County, virtual, 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 3. Zoom meeting ID is 862 9626 0128. Passcode is 626194.
- Parke County, in person, 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 3, Parke Heritage High School Student Community Center.
- Parke County, virtual, 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 8. Zoom meeting ID is 873 4377 3004. Passcode is 446062.
