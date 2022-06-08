Thrive West Central gets grant for revolving loan fund

Thrive West Central has received a grant of $800,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to boost its revolving loan fund.
Thrive and other local community partners will be contributing an additional $200,000 in matching grant funds for a total of one million dollars in available lending capital.
The fund, which is called Spark and which was established in 2021, will provide low-interest loans to businesses in Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties that cannot otherwise obtain traditional financing. The goal is to provide gap financing, alongside technical assistance from partners, to enable small businesses to expand and create or retain good jobs.
This project is funded under U.S. EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program and its Coal Communities Commitment, which supports coal communities recovering from the pandemic to help them create new jobs and opportunities.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our region’s economy,” said Ryan Keller, executive director of Thrive West Central. “We’re thrilled to receive this award from EDA and continue serving entrepreneurs as they seek to start or expand their businesses.”
