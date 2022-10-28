Thrive West Central has prepared the “West Central Indiana Housing Analysis,” which investigates the opportunities for growth in the housing markets in Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo Counties.
This analysis was developed with significant input and guidance from Thrive’s board of directors and other key stakeholders in the region’s private, public and nonprofit sectors.
The analysis can be found on Thrive’s website at thrivewestcentral.com/housing/
The housing analysis provides a county and region view of demographics, economy, housing supply, and housing demand. It also discusses the key findings, opportunities, and tools available.
“Thrive’s Housing Analysis provides West Central Indiana with important information regarding our current housing climate,” said Ryan Keller, Thrive’s executive director.
“Many of our communities recognize housing is an issue, but this analysis provides them with comprehensive data to promote meaningful conversation and informed decision-making,” he said. “This sets the stage for developing long-term implementation strategies and public-private partnerships.”
Questions can be directed to Kris Krueger at 812-238-1561, ext. 259.
Thrive is dedicated to enhancing and maximizing community assets to improve the quality of life in West Central Indiana.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by RJL Solutions on behalf of Thrive West Central.
