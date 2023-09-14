Mayor Duke Bennett turned his time for delivering a message to the Terre Haute City Council on Thursday evening over to Thrive West Central Executive Director Ryan Keller, who presented Thrive’s plans for using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for its housing initiative.
Thrive plans to facilitate homebuilders constructing 130 housing units as part of its Home Optimization in Marketing Empowerment – or H.O.M.E. – plan. Keller’s PowerPoint presentation will be available on the Council’s website.
The Council will vote for an appropriation for Thrive at its Oct. 5 meeting. The Vigo County Council voted to give Thrive that amount for the same purpose at its meeting Tuesday.
In other council business, two separate tax abatements were approved for the Ampacet Corporation, which has been manufacturing plastic concentrates for sale in 90 countries around the world for 50 years. Its plant at 3701 N. Fruitridge Ave. has been operating for 15 years, so it was requesting one abatement to acquire new manufacturing equipment to replace obsolete parts, an anticipated $35 million project.
The other abatement would be for a project to add warehousing and silos and extend a railroad spur, a $5 million project. Ampacet will receive about $2 million in tax abatements over 10 years.
One tax abatement was rescinded by the Council, which was a mere formality because the business, Tri Aerospace Inc., had closed its business and was no longer receiving any benefit from the abatement.
The Council also considered an ordinance to vacate an alley bound by Elizabeth Street to the north, 17th Street to the east, Carl Avenue to the south and 16th Street and Lafayette Avenue to the west. The alley has not been maintained by the city so the area’s homeowners — all three of who agreed it should be vacated — have been taking care of it.
Due to the curious nature of the alley, Councilman Todd Nation said that he would like more time to see the situation personally. Hence, there was no vote to take action and the request will be taken up again at the Oct. 5 meeting.
The Council’s next meeting will be a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19, when Mayor Duke Bennett and the council will discuss the city’s 2024 budget. If necessary, an additional special meeting will be Sept. 20. Citizens are encouraged to attend but there will be no public comment during those meetings.
The proposed 2024 budget can be found on the city’s website. The Council will vote on the budget at its Oct. 5 meeting, when public comment will again be welcome.
