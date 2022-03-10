Three Vigo programs receive Duke education grants

The Duke Energy Foundation announced Thursday it is awarding more than $300,000 in grants to 24 innovative K-12 education programs serving communities across Indiana, including in Vigo County.
The grants support a wide range of educational programming for K-12 students, including summer reading programs; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education; programs that support underrepresented, low-income or diverse populations; and efforts to reverse academic declines due to disruption caused by COVID-19.
In Vigo County:
• Camp Navigate received $5,000. This after-school care and summer camp program for children focuses on developing employability/soft skills, promoting healthy lifestyles and creating servant leaders. Funds will be used to support Camp Navigate’s Character Store. When students display leadership, teamwork and other positive traits, they will be rewarded with Camp Navigate “dollars,” which will allow them to purchase objects or privileges from the store.
• The Ivy Tech Foundation was given $10,000. Funds will be used to support Cob and Cog, an annual competition held at Ivy Tech Community College’s Terre Haute campus in which area high school students compete in STEM-related challenges that require problem-solving, teamwork, effective communication and ingenuity. Through Cob and Cog, students are exposed to a fun and energetic environment that sparks interest in career opportunities in STEM fields.
• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will receive $12,960. Funds will support a summer professional development opportunity for sixth through 12th grade Indiana STEM teachers. The program emphasizes the integration of computer-mediated learning, adaptive pedagogy and advanced digital resources to augment online learning.
