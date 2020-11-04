Vigo County’s three traditional high schools and one of its elementary schools will begin remote learning today due to factors related to COVID-19.

Schools affected are Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo high schools, as well as Davis Park Elementary.

The high schools will return to in-person instruction Nov. 12, while Davis Park will return Nov. 19.

In related developments, the district’s updated COVID dashboard shows 762 students and 75 staff actively quarantined. Also, there have been 39 students and 20 staff who tested positive for COVID and had campus contact in the last 14 days. The dashboard shows districtwide numbers.

Remote learning at Davis Park and South is necessary because of “the amount of critical staff on quarantine,” according to the school district.

On Wednesday, a positive case involving a staff member at Davis Park Elementary resulted in a significant number of staff quarantines. Quarantined staff were sent home immediately, and substitutes were called into the school to staff the school for the rest of the day.

Terre Haute South was previously put on a watchlist for remote learning due to staff quarantines and absences.

Meanwhile, the district announced later Wednesday that North and West Vigo will go to remote learning “due to concerns about the high number of cases in Vigo County and the district’s ability to trace cases at the high school level.”

The last two days in Vigo County have seen the highest number of new cases and the district wants to prevent large numbers of quarantines within schools, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

“We’re pleading with our community to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 during this period of remote learning,” Riley stated. “Wear a mask in public, keep your distance, and avoid social activities with people outside of your household.”

Additionally, the district has seen success with weeklong remote learning at schools with high numbers of quarantines, such as Meadows Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Middle School. This pause on in-person learning is meant to limit disruption to school due to quarantine.

Students may stop by either school during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at each school from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.

Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. WiFi-enabled buses will be deployed in each school’s area and a list of those buses will be available at vigoschools.org.

Dashboard updated

The school district also updated its COVID-19 Dashboard.

It shows:

• 39 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days [up from 15 last week]

• 20 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days [up from 16 last week].

• 762 students actively quarantined [up from 436 last week].

• 75 staff actively quarantined [up from 66 last week].

Ten of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.

The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.

The additional data shows 14 active cases at the elementary level, 16 active cases at the middle school level, and 23 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.

School by school data shows there are 149 active quarantines at Honey Creek Middle School, 153 at Terre Haute South, 79 at Terre Haute North, 59 at West Vigo high School and 83 at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

COVID-19 Case Digest

The following positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods were reported Wednesday:

• West Vigo High School: 1 staff member.

• Woodrow Wilson Middle School: 1 student.

• Farrington Grove Elementary School: 1 staff member.

•Honey Creek Middle School: 1 student, 1 staff member.

• Terre Town Elementary School: 1 student.

• Riley Elementary School: 1 student.

• Davis Park Elementary School: 1 staff member.

• Otter Creek Middle School: 1 student.

The VCSC is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.