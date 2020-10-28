Three vie for Indiana 8th District seat in Congress

It’s a three-way tilt for U.S. Representative in Indiana’s Eighth District that sees incumbent Republican Larry Bucshon seeking a sixth term in office.

Bucshon will face Democrat Thomasina Marsili, an Owen County resident, EMT and small business owner, and Libertarian James Rodenberger, a delivery route manager who ran unsuccessfully last year for Terre Haute City Council.

Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District includes 18 counties between Vermillion County in the north and the Ohio River to the south, Illinois to the west and Owen, Green, Martin, Dubois and Perry counties to the east.

Bucshon says his wealth of life experiences, both in the operating room and in Congress, give him a unique perspective valuable to helping residents of the Eighth District.

“I also believe that my life experiences give me a depth of knowledge on the issues important to Hoosiers in the Eighth District,” Bucshon said. “I have been a tireless advocate for those that cannot speak, for those that want to heal, and for all Hoosiers who want a better life for their children and their grandchildren.”

With his time in Congress, Buchson says he has worked to lower the cost of health care and advance patient-centered solutions that give Americans – not Washington bureaucrats – the ability and freedom to make health care decisions.

“Health care is one of the most important issues to Americans, and I know firsthand what it takes to provide quality health care for patients,” Bucshon said.

“While practicing medicine I also gained valuable insight to the challenges small business owners face every day while serving as president of my medical group, which employed over 100 people in Southwest Indiana.”

Bucshon has also proven to be staunchly anti-abortion and pro-gun, earning high marks from the National Right to Life and the National Rifle Association.

He says his common sense approach to problem solving and ability to work across the aisle with House Democrats is evidence enough he is the right choice for District 8. “As a physician, I was trained to identify a problem, come up with a solution, and then act,” Bucshon said.

“I’ve brought that common sense approach to problem solving in Congress. Despite the extreme polarization in today’s politics, I have been able to successfully work with Republicans and Democrats to advance common sense solutions to problems.”

Thomasina Marsili

Marsili beat out two other Democrats in the primary to represent her party in the general election.

The 44-year-old Spencer County native said her experience and knowledge of where the district has been economically and where it is currently drive her to stand up as a voice for the Eighth District.

If elected, Marsili said healthcare, education and worker protections will be her focus.

“It is the mission of this campaign to stand for working Hoosiers, fix our healthcare system, and strengthen our public school system for the constituents of the 8th district,” Marsili said.

“[I am] a lifelong Hoosier who is passionate about creating jobs, building sustainable growth in our businesses and supporting small businesses across Indiana; the Crossroads of America.”

Marsili said a reckoning is coming if the Eighth District doesn’t begin do deal with a multitude of economic issues, and believes she is the one who can usher the district forward.

“The response to the economic crisis we are facing is crucial and in need of an experienced and steady hand in rebuilding businesses,” Marsili said.

“We are facing a healthcare breaking point due to the abundance of emergency care and the lack of ability for our hospitals to have elective care procedures. Jobs are being restricted to production and demand which puts the 8th district industrial production at risk for more downsizing.

“In all of these issues, we need a true voice for legislation that works for the citizens of the 8th district. Electing me gives Indiana the voice, an author, and fighter for legislation that works in the heartland.”

James Rodenberger

Representing the Libertarian party, Rodenberger says he is ready to offer the district real representation and not just the kind the two-party system says is OK.

“I’m tired of the us-versus-them politics, and I’m tired of nothing getting done,” said Rodenberger, who characterizes himself as fiscally responsible but socially liberal. “Someone has for too long needed to step up and say the people’s voice isn’t being heard.”

The Terre Haute native said his chief concern is the national debt and deficit spending. He said if something isn’t done soon, the country will be in too far over it’s head.

“We need to reduce the size of government and cut all unnecessary spending,” Rodenberger said. “We have to stop the hemorrhaging before it’s too late.

“We the people need to put our government on a leash. “

He also says he would advocate for overhauling the nation’s healthcare and health insurance industries to make them more consumer friendly if elected.

Rodenberger said the government should put an end to regional monopolies on health insurance and allow people from all across the country to elect what coverage from whichever provider they choose. Doing so, he supposes, would do much to lower health insurance premiums.

He is also calling for an open, transparent list of all medical procedures and their cost estimates.

Rodenberger admits to his facing an uphill battle as a Libertarian candidate, but offers that in 1860, some might have considered the Republican nominee for president an off-party candidate.

“Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican, was a third party candidate in 1860,” Rodenberger said. “So anyone who might consider a vote for me, Donald Rainwater or Jo Jorgensen a throw-away vote, (that) is saying a vote for Abraham Lincoln was a throwaway vote. “