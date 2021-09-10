Three Terre Haute natives witnessed attacks firsthand

While two planes struck the World Trade Center, a third plane would strike the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
It was an event experienced by a former mayor, former U.S. congressman and former Army colonel, all Terre Haute natives who were in the nation's capital at the time.
It was the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil, leading to formation of the Department of Homeland Security and to a 20-year war, ending with a U.S. pullout of Afghanistan last month.
Former 7th District U.S. Rep. Brian Kerns, who was driving to Capitol Hill when the plane hit the Pentagon, said he remembers what happened after the attack, as Congress was asked to authorize war.
Reflecting back, Kerns, a Republican, said he would have voted differently in Congress instead of authorizing what would become the nation's longest war.
"You think about all the people that were lost in that terrible attack [on U.S. soil] and all the firefighters killed and all the lives tragically killed when the plane hit the Pentagon, but then also all the lives lost because of the war," Kerns said. "It has been 20 years and I am not sure that the nation, looking at what is happening today, that we are much better off."
Additionally, Kerns said it is "distributing the amount of money spent" on the effort, citing the more than $1 trillion spent on the war.
"It seems that Congress today spends without any thought of what the consequences are and my father-in-law [former 7th District U.S. Rep. John T. Myers], my predecessor [former 7th District U.S. Rep. Ed Pease] and I all prided ourselves on that fact, that we would work together across the aisle, Republicans and Democrats. We were Americans and we cared about the country," Kerns said.
"Not saying that those who serve now [in Congress] don't, but there was a willingness to work together for what was good for the country and today, I don't think you see that. I think it is so divided in Congress and we see that in the American people now too," Kerns said.
"I think people have lost faith in their leadership in Washington and it is very disappointing and disheartening," he said.
Kerns said he thinks the "United States should not be in the business of nation building, as there should have been a defined mission and then allow [Afghanistan] to stand on its own," he said. "We poured $1 trillion or more into the country to try to stabilize it and rebuilt its forces, but it is all for naught," he said.
Kerns said he was "very reluctant to vote for authorization to go to war. I was one of a handful that were holdouts until the very end. The White House asked me, and members of Congress who held out, to come to the White House to talk to the CIA director at the time, George Tenet, and [National Security Advisor] Condoleezza Rice.
"The reason for going in was they assured us there was evidence of mass destruction and the means to deliver them," Kerns said. "At the time I thought [U.S troops] were not prepared to go to war immediately, but in hindsight there were already preparations for war being made. You can't take a vote back, but that is one of the votes I would like to take back because I felt that I, and others, were misled that day at the White House when we had that meeting.
"I am not saying they intentionally misled us, but the intelligence was perhaps wrong and they were sharing what they thought to be true," he said.
Going forward, Kerns said, "I think we need to put America first. There are things we need to fix — the border situation, spending is out of control, inflation is a problem. There are things in this country that we need to repair. [I'm] not saying we don't need to also work on a worldwide basis as well because I think our presence around the world needs to be strong, but it needs to be in a diplomatic friendship-building and understanding-building way rather than in a war mode and through threats," he said.
Judy Anderson
As then-Democrat mayor of Terre Haute, Judy Anderson was in Washington, D.C., to meet with legislators. She was at breakfast at the Hay-Adams Hotel, which overlooks the White House.
"I was recently reflecting back at that time, [the attack on 9/11] was just something that you saw in a movie. We are eating breakfast and all of a sudden the world turns upside down," Anderson said.
"It was a frightening time not knowing where else it might be happening in the country," she said.
The hotel was locked down, "we could not even go across the street to the church. Everything was on lockdown. Until you actually have to do that, oh my, there go your freedoms right out the window. You have no freedom when that happens, nobody does," she said.
As she eventually left the city, Anderson noted that every street corner had military personnel with guns.
"Everything was shut down. There were no cars, no trucks, no taxis, nobody honking," she said. "All the stores, everything shut down. It was like a horror movie," she said. "It just breaks your heart. I didn't live through World War II and Vietnam was 'away.' All that was away, it wasn't home. This hit home," she said.
Twenty years later, Anderson said she has a new feeling.
"I am now fearful of the future, even fearful that someone in our country could do something damaging and reflect what happened 20 years ago," she said.
Anderson said she doesn't think things are getting better in America.
Just consider events in Washington, D.C. in January, she said.
In the afternoon of Jan. 6, the nation's Capitol was overrun by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump.
"Who ever thought that something like that could happen in Washington, D.C.? It is an embarrassment to see people like that. It is nothing but hate and those who perpetuate that," Anderson said. "It is ugly and people are ugly to each other. There is so much violence and people shoot people over nothing. They kill complete strangers.
"It is sad. We thought 9/11 was the worst thing to happen and it was horrible and it was scary. But now, to me, it is not a better world. There are divisions in schools, churches and clubs," Anderson said. "It is not Democrat or Republican, that has nothing to do with it. It is being kind to your fellow man or being unkind, and that doesn't have a party," Anderson said.
William Hanna
William Hanna graduated from the former Wiley High School in Terre Haute in 1957. He attended Indiana State University for two years before joining the U.S. Army, working his way up in rank to a colonel. He had just retired from the military earlier in 2001, but in September was working as a consultant in Washington, D.C.
He was in a Metro Rail subway approaching the Pentagon when an airliner flew into the Department of Defense headquarters. The subway went back to Pentagon City, three blocks away, where he took stairs to reach street level.
"The city was a mess. Utter chaos everywhere," Hanna said. "People were running around and I saw smoke bellowing out of the Pentagon," a building he had worked in for eight years.
After Hanna attempted, unsuccessfully, to get to the Pentagon, he tried to return to his office in Springfield, Virginia, about 10 miles south of Washington.
"Taxis were all full and transportation was a nightmare. I finally got a ride from a friend, but it took six hours to get back to my office. Normally it is 30 minutes on the train," he said.
Now 20 years later, Hanna said thinks the U.S. needs to remain vigilant against terrorist attacks on its own soil.
"It may become more vicious, more covert," he said of terrorist acts. "There is a lot of pressure on the U.S. right now. We are in a real bad situation. I don't know what will happen frankly," he said. Hanna said he thinks national media are not forthcoming, saying the national media "is corrupt" and "is in with politicians."
"Fox News is about the only one I watch," he said, while downgrading other national media ranging from NBC and ABC to CNN.
"I am worried about our country falling apart, I don't know what will happen," he said. "The liberal viewpoint is love everybody and they will love us back, but that will not work, there are those who will not be happy until they destroy us. They will try, but not succeed, but they sure will try," he said of future terrorist attacks.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
