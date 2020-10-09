Three SMWC soccer players injured in crash

Three Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College students were injured in a Thursday evening crash.
Manuel A. Lopez Sauceda, 18, was the driver of a 2014 Dodge Charger that ran St. Mary's Road in front of the college about 7 p.m.
The car then hit a sign, a guardrail and a culvert and rolled at least once.
Lopez Sauceda was airlifted from the scene to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of a head injury.
Passenger Luis A. Lopez, 18, told police the car had pulled out of the entrance of the college when the driver lost control of the car, causing it to fishtail, cross the road and flip.
The rear-seat passenger – 18-year-old Irvyn J. Gutierrez – was unable to provide details about the crash, police said.
Lopez and Gutierrez were taken to Union Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
All three students, originally from Indianapolis, are roommates at the college and are members of the men's soccer team.
A college security guard told police he was outside checking a building when he heard a car revving its engine just prior to the crash.
The crash and injuries of the students stunned the SMWC campus.
Friday morning, college President Dottie King asked for the community's prayers for the students and their families. She said the two students who were taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute had been kept overnight.
Lopez Sauceda remained in serious condition in Indianapolis Friday morning.
King said she has spoken to the mothers of all three students, and the campus had a counselor, minister and others available for students.
“We're like a family, and we're handling this as a family would,” King said.
A prayer service was conducted Friday morning.
“We would appreciate the prayers of the community, especially for the young man hospitalized in Indianapolis,” King said.
