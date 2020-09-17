Three Sisters invest in 12 Points

New life for a 12 Points building is in the works by Three Sisters Investments, and the Terre Haute Breakfast Optimist Club learned details Thursday morning.

Mark and Tiffany Baker, founders of Three Sisters, said they were inspired by the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative to rejuvenate parts of the commercial and residential neighborhood on the city’s north side.

The couple, both graduates of North Vigo High School, left their previous time-consuming occupations and returned to Terre Haute to give new life to old houses. But more importantly, they want to raise their three daughters – the three sisters in their business title – in the Collett Park neighborhood where Mark grew up.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

So far, 3SI has worked on 10 renovations in Terre Haute. Their five-year plan was to find a building to purchase and renovate, but once they got connected with the leadership of 12 Points Revitalization, the timeline for their plan accelerated rapidly.

“We bought it fast, within a month of making contact with the owner,” Mark Baker said of the brown brick building at the corner of 13th and Maple. The building currently houses Norwell on the ground floor, and has apartments on the second floor.

The couple have already begun exterior improvements on the building, but their big focus for now will be on turning the five apartments into upscale units targeted at young professionals.

“The 12 Points area is in need of a spark,” Baker said of his interest in the neighborhood. “We hope that by the time our daughters grow up, this area is revitalized.”

Their oldest daughter is in kindergarten, so that does give them time to make an impact on the area.

“We saw a lot of opportunity when we saw a group cleaning up the area,” Baker said of the Revitalization Initiative group. “We saw there were people who care about this area, and it got us energized about 12 Points.”

Karen Long and Susan Mardis presented historic photos of the neighborhood during the Optimist Club meeting, and they learned more history from some long-time area residents.

Mardis, a retired educator, still lives in the Collett Park area and has fond memories of the many stores she visited as a child.

She said she didn’t realize during her work life how much the 12 Points area had been neglected until she retired and had time to really look around.

“Just to see it diminish, because it was like a town, really hurt,” Mardis said.

A group of local residents began their efforts by picking up trash and talking to property owners about refreshing neglected properties.

Long said area property owners are becoming more interested in the revitalization, and that gives the group hope.

“It’s not going to be the same as it was in the 1960s and ’70s,” she said, “but that’s okay. We can’t go back.”

The Bakers said they hope to create a 5,000-foot space on the ground floor of their new commercial property that will attract a business such as a local brewery. That ground floor work probably won’t begin for a while, but they have a good idea where they are going with the project.

They said they have seen many successful brewery operations in Denver, Seattle and other urban areas, and think the 12 Points area could support a sit-down restaurant. Baker said he hopes some vacant lots in the area can become parking, because he does not want to see any other buildings in the area torn down.

Anyone interested in learning more about the 12 Points project can go online to thethingsyoumaketimefor.com/3sistersinvestments.com.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.