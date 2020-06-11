Three shot, one dies in morning incident

Three people suffered gunshot wounds in an early Thursday morning shooting in Terre Haute, and one of them later died.
City police said they responded about 6:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of North Ninth Street.
There, they found a male and a female with gunshot wounds. They also found another male who had suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
All were taken to local hospitals, and one was then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
Later Thursday, police said the man with the apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound — whom they identified as Austyn White — had died.
Police said it did not appear there was any risk to the community at large. Additional information was not released.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call THPD Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667.
