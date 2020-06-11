Three shot, one dies in morning incident

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

 JOSEPH C. GARZA

Three people suffered gunshot wounds in an early Thursday morning shooting in Terre Haute, and one of them later died.

Investigation: Rob Roberts, center, chief deputy prosecutor of Vigo County, looks over the triple shooting scene on North Ninth Street on Thursday with Terre Haute Police Department investigators.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

City police said they responded about 6:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of North Ninth Street. 

There, they found a male and a female with gunshot wounds. They also found another male who had suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. 

All were taken to local hospitals, and one was then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Later Thursday, police said the man with the apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound — whom they identified as  Austyn White — had died.

Police said it did not appear there was any risk to the community at large. Additional information was not released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call THPD Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667. 

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Early morning shooting: Terre Haute Police Department investigators talk near the triple shooting scene in the 1000 block of North Ninth Street on Thursday. Three people suffered gunshot wounds, with one of them dying of what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound, police said.

