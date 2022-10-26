Three candidates are seeking the Vigo County School Board District 4 seat: Clark Cowden, Joshua Stonebraker and Ken Warner Jr.
District 4 incumbent Joni Wise chose not to seek re-election.
All school board members are elected at-large by voters throughout the county, so voters will cast ballots in all four Vigo County School Board races.
Cowden, 61, is a pastor, Stonebraker, 39, is a senior officer specialist for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Warner, 66, is a financial adviser.
Cowden said he is running “because our community is at a crossroads and we need leadership for the future … If we want our schools to be the very best, we have to elect board members who understand educational systems, who have proven leadership experience, who know how to lead change, who are respected in the community, and who know how to build positive, healthy relationships to get things done. These are the things I would bring to the board.”
Stonebraker said he has children currently attending Vigo County schools. “I want to be part of making decisions that impact their lives in a positive way,” he wrote.
School security is another priority.
Stonebraker said he believes “we need a change in our school board … We need fiscal accountability, operational accountability, and we need to be accountable to the community in which we serve.”
Warner said that after looking at the proposed building program and tax referendum earlier this year, “It was obvious to me that the current and past boards lacked enough members with the right analytical and planning skills to understand complex financial and development issues.”
He believes his experience in finance and commercial development gives him both of those skills.
Asked about major issues VCSC faces, Cowden said they include helping students recover from their Covid learning loss; helping students prepare for the jobs of the future; recruiting/retaining high quality teachers during a national teacher shortage; and fixing “our failing high school facilities.”
Also, Cowden said, the board needs to build trust with the community by listening, communicating, being responsive and providing financial information.
Stonebraker said the district must address the needs of children. The corporation has closed three elementary schools within a short period of time. “This has contributed to larger class sizes, transportation issues, and additional wear and tear on the remaining schools. I believe that we could explore reopening Meadows in some capacity, or address overcrowding through redistricting,” he said.
Also, Stonebraker said, “We need to address our facilities in effort to afford our children with additional opportunities and a safe environment. We need to establish a firm plan of preventative maintenance. This will save the corporation over time, rather than making costly repairs or replacements.”
The district also needs to establish a long term plan for school replacement, while minimizing the impact on the community, Stonebraker said.
Warner lists student academic performance as among the top issues. Graduation rates have fallen over the past five years, district rankings have dropped (based on information from SchoolDigger, Warner said) and math and reading proficiency scores are below the state average, he said.
“Above all else the School Board is responsible for the academic outcome of the students and on that measure we must do better now,” Warner said.
Other issues include district deficit spending and facilities in disrepair, Warner said.
Candidates also were asked how the district should proceed in addressing high school facility needs, and also, whether they would support a future, revised facility referendum.
Cowden said the district needs to listen to the public and find out what they are willing to support. It needs to present some viable options, communicate the details so people understand them, and let people know how the money will be spent.
VCSC needs to involve community leaders, parents, teachers, farmers, unions and landowners in the choosing of the plan, so that people feel heard, invested and supportive.
Cowden said he would support a future, revised facility referendum, “provided that it was the right plan at the right cost at the right time. I would support it if a broad section of our community supported it.”
Stonebraker said school facilities should be continuously maintained, via a preventative maintenance program, with an emphasis on life expectancy and eventual replacement of equipment, “as it is much cheaper to maintain a school, rather than to wait until repairs are necessary.”
The corporation should operate as efficiently as possible to reduce the impact on the taxpayer and the community, he said.
Stonebraker agrees the district does need to address facilities, particularly the high schools. “Since referendums are needed to fund capital projects, a referendum will be needed at some point. I am not opposed to a future, revised referendum, but I feel the corporation needs to have a better pulse on the community. When trust has been restored through accountability and transparency, we could move forward with a referendum that addresses needs and not wants,” he said.
Warner said the first step is to hire a firm to evaluate the buildings and provide a detailed report and quote on what is needed to repair and refurbish the buildings in order to get another 12-plus years of use from them. “We would then repair according to the report,” he said.
To extend the life of existing high schools, he would support a referendum “that keeps the property tax level at where it is today, meaning that it would go for a longer period of time in order to repair and refurbish our existing facilities.”
Warner added he would not support a facility referendum for new buildings “until our current financials are in line and the economy is stable. I would only consider supporting a new referendum sometime in the future if it is for completely new facilities with the proper studies done to justify the number and placement of buildings and then only if we have built a new technology/agriculture/trades campus using USDA and EDA funding which would mean that we would be building smaller and more affordable academic facilities.”
The school district has an operating referendum that ends after 2027, and it is working to bring expenditures in line with revenue and also maintain a 10% cash balance or reserve – this at a time when enrollment has been declining.
Candidates were asked if the district must make additional spending cuts, what should be considered? If they responded cuts in administrative costs, they were asked to identify other areas as well.
According to Cowden, “Before making spending cuts, you have to know what you will not cut.” Areas he would not cut include teachers or teachers’ salaries, as well as students’ academics, athletics or the arts.
“I would remove from the budget anything that can paid for in another way – through grants, donations, and special gifts. I would remove anything that our local colleges, businesses, non-profits, unions, and faith-based organizations can provide,” Cowden said.
Stonebraker responded that to operate efficiently, the corporation will need to better control spending.
“I think we need to look at administrative costs to see where we can eliminate waste. We have a declining enrollment in our Vigo County schools,” yet, he contends, “We have more administrators than ever. We also need to explore the contracts that we have with previous employees. Is this the best way to manage our money? This excess could be used to boost teacher salaries and make it more competitive,” he stated.
The Aquatic Center “is also very draining to our budget,” Stonebraker said. “We lose money on the Aquatic Center each year, as it is costly to operate, and does not bring in the revenue to support it. For those who do utilize the pool, we can explore ways to still be able to provide the use to them, without the exorbitant cost from our budget.”
The district “should always explore whether or not money is being spent effectively and efficiently. Some areas that come to mind are: take home vehicles, re-evaluating programs that provide little or no value, and implementing and enforcing utility management,” he stated.
Warner states that administrative costs are too high. “We will need to address the number of administrators and consultants and eliminate and combine positions where needed.”
Also, the Aquatics Center “must be brought to no worse than budget neutral. It may mean partnering with local government or not for profits in order to achieve this.”
Additionally, Warner said, other school corporations have farmed out both maintenance and cafeteria services to outside vendors “and we may very well have to look at this as an option. I will not support the cutting of teachers or academic programs,” Warner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.