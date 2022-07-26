Four of seven Vigo County School Board seats are up for election this fall, and three of the incumbents say they do not plan to seek re-election.
The filing period starts Wednesday, July 27 and ends at noon Aug. 26.
Joni Wise, District 4 incumbent, and Susan Powers, District 1 incumbent, said Tuesday they will not seek re-election.
Powers cited personal reasons.
Wise, in an email, stated, “With much consideration, I have decided not to run again for the school board. The last couple of years have been challenging on everyone due to the pandemic.
“It has been especially difficult as the administrator for the lead agency charged with the response to COVID-19 along with being on the school board. I’m stepping back to focus on my well-being and a more balanced life.”
She continued, “I’ll continue to dedicate myself to our community with optimism, gratitude, and hope.”
Hank Irwin, District 2 incumbent, responded to an email inquiry Tuesday by stating, “As of right now, it is not my plan to seek re election.” He later added, “I think the only way I would consider running again would be if nobody else ran and the position would sit empty.”
Asked why he has decided not to run, he responded, “I am ready to let someone else give their time and input. There are lots of great ideas out there, and I look forward to the good things to come for the VCSC.”
Rosemarie Scott, District 5 incumbent, said she will seek a second term.
“I’ve had so much support from the community,” Scott said. “I think it’s important to have people on the board that are connected to the school and the community. It’s just too important for those to work together. I think that’s something I’m good at.”
All four incumbents were elected in 2018 and are completing their first term this year.
So far, Clark Cowden of West Terre Haute has publicly stated his intent to run for the school board in District 4.
A candidate for the school board must be at least 21 years old, be a resident of Vigo County and of the district they want to run in for at least one year, and be an Indiana resident for the last two years.
All school board members are elected at-large by voters throughout the county and are paid $2,000 a year. School board elections are non-partisan.
While school board members are elected at-large by the entire county, they must be a resident of the district they plan to run in.
District 1 consists of Harrison Township; District 2, Sugar Creek and Fayette townships; District 4, Lost Creek, Riley and Pierson townships; and District 5 , Honey Creek, Prairieton, Linton and Prairie Creek townships.
The general election is Nov. 8.
