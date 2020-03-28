Two Wabash Valley counties reported their first COVID-19 cases on Saturday while Vigo saw its total nearly double, from four to seven, as coronavirus continued its spread across the Hoosier state.
Vigo County health officials reported Saturday afternoon three additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Joni Wise, administrator of the Vigo County Health Department, said two positive tests returned early in the day while another came in the afternoon.
Two of the patients were hospitalized, Wise said, and remained on respirators in an intensive care unit. The third patient is self-isolating at home.
Those who may have had contact with the patients are being notified. Otherwise no additional information about the patients will be released.
The three new cases brings the county's total to seven, six of which are active and the other resulting in death.
Neighboring Clay County reported a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, the first in the county.
Announced via press release from the Clay County Health Department, health officials say they're working closely with local and state officials, "to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed."
Clay health officials said the patient is self-isolating at home and that no additional information about the patient will be released.
Greene County Health officials reported Saturday afternoon the county's first confirmed case of coronavirus.
Just after 2 p.m., Dr. Pete Powers, Greene County health officer and hospitalist at Greene County General Hospital, posted a Facebook video announcing the confirmed case.
Powers said health officials were notified Saturday of the positive test, but said no additional information about the patient would be released.
He assured the public that proper protective equipment was used in treating the patient.
To that end, Powers implored the public to adhere to Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-home order.
"Staying home will save lives," Powers said. "... This is a serious situation, please take this serious and do your part to keep us all safe."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.