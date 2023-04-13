Three Indiana State University professors will be awarded the university’s highest award, the President’s Medal.
The 2023 recipients are Chris MacDonald, Timothy Hawkins and Liz Brown.
They will be recognized at the faculty recognition banquet April 20, according to a news release from the university.
MacDonald, professor and chair of the Department of Applied Clinical and Educational Sciences, has been at ISU for 30 years. She has been very active in shared governance, serving on a wide variety of university committees and initiatives, and was twice chosen as chair of the Faculty Senate.
She teaches various courses, from first-year classes to doctoral seminars in her area of expertise. As department chairperson, MacDonald has led efforts for the accreditation of multiple programs with several different bodies, and she oversees the interdisciplinary Grosjean Clinic.
Hawkins, professor in the Department of History, is in his 23rd year at ISU. He has served twice as chair of the Faculty Senate in addition to numerous roles on other Senate committees
He is an internationally acclaimed scholar in the field of Imperial Spain and the independence period in Latin America, having published two major books and numerous articles in multiple languages. He teaches various courses on Latin American history and Latin American studies, at multiple levels, both in person and online.
Brown, professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, has been at ISU for 22 years. She has excelled in teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels in mathematics, foundational studies, and honors in offering 38 unique courses. In 2009, she was recognized with the College of Arts and Sciences Education Excellence Award and the Outstanding Dedication to First Year Student Success Award, as well as the Caleb Mills Award in 2011.
Brown has maintained a steady pace of scholarly production while serving as department chair and twice as Faculty Senate chair and in numerous other university and college positions of leadership, including associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences.
The President’s Medal was established in 1996 and is awarded to faculty members demonstrating extraordinary service to Indiana State University.
