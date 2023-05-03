Several other municipal elections took place Tuesday in Vigo County.
Incumbent candidates won the Democratic nomination for town council and clerk-treasurer in West Terre Haute.
Town clerk-treasurer Lisa Marie McCalister was unopposed, receiving 115 votes.
Five candidates sought at-large seats on the West Terre Haute Town Council, with three incumbents prevailing. Incumbent Shane Smith captured 84 votes, which is 22.16% of the votes cast; incumbent Chuck Stranahan garnered 83 votes (21.90%); and incumbent Larry Cassagne received 74 votes (19.53%) of the vote. Cassagne had one more vote than Ralph Whitaker, who got 73 votes (19.26%). Nathan H. Bartlett received 65 votes (17.15%).
In the towns of Riley and Seelyville, all candidates were unopposed. Because of that, the towns did not have to hold an election. However, the candidates must run for election in November, receiving at least 1 vote to be elected.
The town of Riley had all Democrat candidates. They are Clayton White as town clerk-treasurer, and Riley town board members Tracey L. Symon, Sean N. Trevarthan and Harry W. Wilson.
The town of Seelyville had all Republican candidates. They are Wayne Langman as town clerk-treasurer, and Seelyville town board members Donald A. Fulk, John T. Hendrix and Bobbie Sue Osborn.
