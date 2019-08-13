Three people were were injured in a single-car crash Monday on Indiana 47 near County Road 700 East near the Parke-Montgomery county line.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office investigated the 10:28 a.m. crash of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Mathew C. Lower, 25, of Crawfordsville.
Police said Lower was diving east when the car went off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole, then came to rest on its top.
Lower had scrapes to his arms. Two children in the car were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Crawfordsville for observation. Police said the children were properly restrained in car seats at the time of the crash.
Assisting at the scene were Marshall Fire Department, Parke County EMS and Double D Towing.
