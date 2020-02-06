Incumbent U.S. Rep. Larry D. Bucshon, R-8th, who filed for re-election, is now certain to have opposition in the November general election.
Three Democrat candidates have filed for the Eighth Congressional district seat and will square off in the May 5 Primary Election. The candidates are Ron Drake, E. Thomasina Marsili and MikeWebster.
Drake was the Democrat challenger to Bucshon in 2016. Drake received 32 percent of the vote losing to Bucshon. Drake, an attorney, served in the Indiana House of Representatives for two terms, from 1962 to 1966.
Marsilia is a small business operator and registered EMT from Spencer. Marsili ran for Indiana District 46 state representative in 2018, but lost to Republican incumbent Rep. Bob Heaton.
Webster filed as a resident of Evansville. The Tribune-Star could not immediately find further information on this candidate his campaign.
