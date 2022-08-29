Three free concerts at Fairbanks set for September

A Terre Haute big band group will perform free concerts on three Saturdays in September at Fairbanks Park.
The Men of Note & Kari will play at 5 p.m. Sept. 3, 10 and 17. In the event of rain, performances will take place 5 p.m. the following Sunday.
The band will be playing swing music from the 30s, 40s and 50s, with Kari singing some classic songs from that same time period.
Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. The shows are sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department.
