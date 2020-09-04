Three people suspected in an armed robbery remain in the Vigo County Jail, now facing possible charges of murder after the victim died, Terre Haute police report.
Shane J. Johnson, 29, Loghan Jane Elizabeth Morris, 25, and Jeffrey W. Recupido, 33, were arrested as part of an investigation from an Aug. 21 armed robbery "in which the victim recently died," according Terre Haute Police Sgt. Ryan Adamson.
Johnson and Morris each faced charges of robbery, attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, according to probable cause affidavit arrest warrant, filed Aug. 28. Those charges are likely to be amended to murder.
Recupido faced charges of robbery, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Aug. 28 arrest warrant.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the male victim was assaulted outside his home in the 1300 block of Ash Street when he was struck in the head with a blunt object as he was preparing to leave on a motorcycle. He told police his wallet with $1,500 cash was missing.
He then lost consciousness and was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
According to a probable cause affidavit, neighbors gave a description of the suspects, with one source stating a conservation was "overheard [of] them discussing the robbery, how the victim was hit over the head and dividing money among themselves."
