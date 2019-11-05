In a four candidate-race for three at-large seats on the West Terre Haute Town Council, Republican Rebecca L. Coleman was the odd candidate out.
With two of two precincts reporting, unofficial totals posted by the Vigo County Clerk’s Office were:
• Larry L. Cassagne, D, 253 votes, 29.45 percent.
• Chuck Stranahan, D, 231 votes, 26.89 percent.
• Shane R. Smith, 217 votes, 25.26 percent.
• Rebecca L. Coleman, R, 158 votes, 18.39 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.