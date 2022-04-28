Three candidates for Vigo County Council District 1 are on the Democratic ballot for the May 3 primary.
Erick Beverly, Jeff Fisher and Ed Ping seek to represent their party in the fall election.
Jeff Fisher, 61, is a retired city firefighter and previous chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department. He is currently on the fire team at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
A graduate of Rosedale High School, Fisher said he has also taken classes at Ivy Tech Community College.
Fisher has no previous experience as an elected official, but he was a past candidate for county commissioner.
Fisher said he decided to seek the council seat because he still wants to serve the public.
“I’m not done serving. My time as a firefighter and chief has run its course. I’m just not done serving my community. I enjoy it, and I’ve still got some years left to work. I’m just not done serving my community yet,” Fisher said.
Ping, 71, is also a graduate of Rosedale High School and has lived in Vigo County for more than 40 years.
He retired after 31 years at Wabash Fiberbox Company, and served 9½ years with AFL-CIO and United Way. He also owned a small trucking business for 30 years.
Ping previously served on the County Council from 2008 to 2016. He then ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner.
Ping said he still talks with county residents about issues that affect taxpayers.
“I’m sure I can help the county become more fiscally responsible,” he said. “A lot of people might run and think they will bring more jobs to the county, but that’s not the job of the council. The job is to decide how and where to spend taxpayer dollars.”
One accomplishment from his previous terms on the council was funding allocated to cleaning up blighted properties and safety hazards in the county, Ping said.
Beverly did not respond to repeated requests for information regarding occupation, education and experience.
He did submit a campaign flyer, which states his pillars are change, transparency and accountability. His website is www.Facebook.com/ElectErickBeverly.
