More candidates have filed for the May 5 primary elections in Vigo County.
Three Democrats filed for offices including Todd Nation, who filed for county clerk, which is listed as clerk of the circuit court. Nation currently serves on the Terre Haute City Council.
Brian DeHart, a lieutenant on the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, filed for the District 2 county commissioner. Incumbent Commissioner Judith Anderson is not seeking re-election to that district.
Janie Myers, a doctor at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, filed as a candidate for county coroner.
