Three dead, one hurt in Crawford County, Illinois, crash

Three people were killed and one injured in a one-car crash about 1:22 a.m. Wednesday on Illinois 33 just east of North Highway Street in Palestine, Crawford County, Illinois.

Killed in the crash were:

• Skyler Williams, a 21-year-old man from Lawrenceville, Illinois;

• Kodey Burns, 20-year-old man from Robinson, Illinois; 

• A 13-year-old boy from Vincennes, Indiana. 

Injured was Morgan Wells, a 23-year-old woman from Loogootee, Indiana.

Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation shows Williams was driving a 2019 Black Dodge Charger east on Illinois 33 just east of North Highway Street in Palestine. Wells, Burns and the teenager were passengers.

Williams failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway to the left, striking a pole and coming to rest in a tree line. Two rear-seat passengers, Burns and the teen, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected upon impact, police said.  

Wells was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

