Three COVID-19 cases pop up at Vigo County Jail

New cases of COVID-19 in the Vigo County Jail have been confirmed by Sheriff John Plasse, who said state and county health officials have responded and tested inmates.
However, Plasse on Tuesday said there is no "outbreak" at the jail.
Roni Elder, educator with the Vigo County Health Department, confirmed the few positive cases do not constitute an outbreak.
Plasse said an inmate who was taken to a hospital for a procedure tested positive for COVID-19. That inmate had been held in C-block in the jail, so jail staff limited movement from C-block. No lockdown is in place, the sheriff said.
All inmates, except those in quarantine or already vaccinated, were tested in all cellblocks, the sheriff said, and two additional positive cases found.
Elder said vaccinations were provided for inmates who consented. They received the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine.
“In that population, the J&J works better when we don't know if we are going to be able to reach a person for a second shot in the required time frame,” Elder said.
She noted that anyone who refused the J&J shot in the jail can, when released, go to a vaccination location to receive either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer shots should they choose.
In December 2020, a COVID-19 outbreak in the Vigo County Jail resulted in one inmate death and revealed more than 100 cases of coronavirus inside the jail.
The jail has been putting new inmates into quarantine for two weeks prior to moving them into general population housing, has distributed face masks and required face masks for jail staff.
