A trio of Democrats are hoping to move on to the fall general election for a chance at the Indiana House of Representatives District 42 seat.
Amy Burke Adams, K. Jasen Lave and Brandi Cooper Vandivier on June 2 will vie for the opportunity to face incumbent Republican Alan Morrison in the fall.
Morrison, who has held the seat since 2012, is running unopposed.
House District 42 House District 42 consists of all of Vermillion County and portions of Fountain, Parke, Vigo, Warren and Clay counties.
Amy Burke Adams
Adams said her commitment to public service is what called her out of retirement, with her filing to run a little more than a month after ending a 20-plus year career as a supervisory federal law enforcement officer with the Bureau of Prisons.
Chief among her policy priorities are strengthening the economy, supporting public education and ensuring the accessibility and affordability of health care.
“Those three things are what’s impacting our communities and we see if everyday,” Adams said. “It’s evident when you look around, those are the areas that most impact people’s daily lives.”
Calling it the cornerstone of democracy, Adams said education must become a foremost priority in the Hoosier state.
Having spent six years as a teacher before pursuing her career in law enforcement, Adams said the effects of a quality education are felt well beyond graduation day.
“What you’re doing is educating the workforce of tomorrow, developing the next wave of skilled workers” Adams said. “... And when you can do that, you can directly address some of the issues facing our economy. It’s all interconnected.”
She said beyond giving educators another voice in the statehouse, should she be elected, she hopes to be able to give them more direct support.
“And when I say we should support our teachers and public education, I mean as part of that making sure they are properly compensated,” said Adams, a 10-year member of the Clay Community School Corp. Board of Trustees.
“Our teachers should be paid more.”
Adams said she’d start addressing the unique economic circumstances of the time by supporting small businesses and attracting new businesses that will bring good paying jobs with benefits.
She said much of that can be done in partnership with unions that provide skilled and knowledgeable professionals.
Adams said she’d fight to ensure all Hoosiers have access to health care that is affordable, including drug prescriptions. A ride in an ambulance shouldn’t financially devastate a family, she said.
Instead, she would like to see all public health fully funded, citing the courageous work of county health departments as they hold the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams said she would dedicate her all to District 42 if elected, and said that her broad skill set make her uniquely qualified for the office.
K. Jasen Lave
Lave, an avowed democratic socialist, said the lack of support for small businesses in the state spurred his latest run for public office.
Lave was a candidate in the 2018 Democrat primary election for Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District seat. He earned 446 of the 23,197 votes cast in the primary.
The candidate said his fascination with politics began after listening to Rage Against the Machine, a rock band known for railing against corporate America and greed. Being a performing artist himself, Lave said his initial idea was to start a band of the same ilk.
But without a state-run clearinghouse at which entrepreneurs could find each other and start businesses, or a band, his rock and roll aspirations fell through.
But borne out of that disappointment, Lave said, is his budding political career.
“Since I wasn’t able to start a band, I went right into politics,” Lave said. “If I’m not able to start a band on my own, based on music and politics and social issues, then I’m going to go into the social issues and change them around so that I’m able to do whatever I want to do.”
To prepare for the office, Lave said he has been studying history, economics and socialism. Specifically, he’s been studying the work of Richard Wolff, a Marxian economist who regularly espouses the ills of capitalism.
“Since we have such a strong capitalistic situation going on, it seems as though we definitely need to have some socialism to counteract the domination of capitalism,” Lave said.
One of his socialist ideals is to stand up “Small Business Development Centers,” in all 92 counties so that others can have a place to go, “for a change to advance our personal career, along with people who are interested in the same industrial field.”
Lave said he also intends to take on the gender wage gap and teacher pay if elected.
Brandi Cooper Vandivier
After visiting the Statehouse last fall as part of Red for Ed demonstrations, Vandivier came away feeling District 42 educators were being represented the way she’d like.
She’s decided to do something about it.
A member of the North Central Parke Community School Corp. Board of Trustees since 2016, Vandivier said having a voice for educators in Indianapolis should be a top priority.
“Funding for public schools in Indiana has been an issue for more than 10 years, and they’re not making any changes to make it better,” Vandivier said. “And so I think we need pro-public education representation that will support our public schools.”
Funding and supporting public education is one leg of Vandivier’s “Revive Indiana with CPR,” plan. In her plan, public education is flanked by children and family issues and Hoosiers’ right to healthcare transparency.
A neonatal nurse practitioner, Vandivier said making it so families understand how the healthcare system works and helping them understand what to expect when they do need care should be a priority for the Hoosier state.
“Indiana as a whole doesn’t do very well with our policies supporting working families,” Vandivier said. “And I think we’d do well to make some changes there.”
She supports making transparent the price of medical services prior to receiving treatment, aside from emergencies because of the many variables, and capping the price of life-saving medications.
Vandivier also hopes to tackle a host of family issues, most of which relate to more paid time off for family medical events, be it the birth of a child or the death of a loved one.
She said paid family leave gives families a consistent source of money during either planned or unforeseen circumstances.
With a background in both education and healthcare, Vandivier said she is ready to take on any number of policy issues and make decisions based on experience if elected.
