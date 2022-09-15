The League of Women Voters of Vigo County, along with co-sponsors Vigo County Library, Terre Haute Tribune-Star, The Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP and Vote Vigo, are conducting three candidate forums open to the public in upcoming weeks.
All forums will be conducted at the Vigo County Public Library.
On Tuesday, a candidate forum for Vigo County School Board candidates is scheduled.
The question and answer portion of the event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. followed by a meet and greet from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
The audience may ask questions by writing them down on the index cards that will be provided. All questions must be for all candidates and no one candidate is to be singled out.
A league member will then hand the question to the moderator to be read.
Any offensive questions, or remarks, will not be accepted.
“We request that no political apparel or buttons be worn at the forums. This is to maintain a neutral, unslanted atmosphere. A table will be provided for all candidates to have their campaign information displayed and available to the public,” said Carolyn Callecod, president of the League of Women Voters of Vigo County.
On Sept. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the sponsors will host a forum for county commissioner/county council candidates.
The next candidate forum, Oct. 4, is for state representative candidates. It will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
All candidate formats will be the same.
