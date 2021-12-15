The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission opened bids from three different companies on Wednesday seeking to acquire the property at 13th and Hulman and voted to take the bids under advisement.
One bid came from the property’s neighbor, Hydrite Chemical Company, who’s looking to expand its footprint. The other bids were from Indianapolis-based companies specializing in remediation. They want to reverse environmental damage to the property for other purposes, such as residential, commercial and retail.
Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., opened the bids for the city-owned 13th and Hulman property, which he noted is “a former coke-and-carbon site. A portion of it’s been [environmentally] remediated, but there’s a relatively large percentage of the site that’s still contaminated.”
Hydrite, he said, is “looking at expansion; they’re interested in some extra property perhaps as part of a future expansion.”
The others, Ash Union and Resite Development, “specialize in remediation of sites and bringing them back for redevelopment — housing, commercial, retail,” Witt explained.
David Heath, president of the Commission, said, “When it sometimes looks like we’re kicking the can down the road, there are certain legal steps that we have to follow. As a commission, we want to give these guys the time they need to do due diligence. We have to have our attorney look at it to make sure it satisfies the criteria and nothing has been omitted.”
He added, “Just glancing over Steve’s shoulder, the three [bids] were different, but it whetted the appetite to look at it a little closer — what fits that whole neighborhood.”
“We have three very interesting proposals,” Witt said. “The decision won’t be based solely on their price. It’ll be what they’re investing and what they’re proposing to do with the property.”
The Commission also tabled until January soliciting offers for the old Terre Haute Police Department property at 12th and Wabash and voted to conduct their January meeting again via Zoom. A couple of members appeared in person at Wednesday’s meeting at City Hall, while the majority appeared virtually.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
