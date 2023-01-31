Rifle3.png

This is one of three rifles confiscated Saturday night on Sunday night after three people from Indianapolis were arrested on charges including illegal taking of whitetail deer, according Indiana Conservation Officers.

Indiana Conservation Officers on Tuesday said they arrested three people after they illegally shot a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County.

Biak Sang, 34; Hrang Lian, 30; and Ro Hmung Lian, 32; all of Indianapolis, face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.

About 8:15 p.m., Officer Matt Landis was following up on citizen complaints of night hunting in the area of Sullivan County Road 400 East and County Road 550 North when he heard a shot from nearby and saw a vehicle leaving the area.

During a traffic stop, Landis observed three rifles and a spotlight in the vehicle that was driven by Hrang Lian, its only occupant, police said.

With the help of additional conservation officers, a Sullivan City police officer, a Sullivan County sheriff’s deputy and an Indiana state trooper, Sang and Ro Hmung Lian were located in the area.

Officers found the poached deer using a conservation police dog and an ISP drone. Meat from the deer was donated to a local family.

