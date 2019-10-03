Parke County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people Wednesday in an investigation into possible stolen vehicles and people wanted on warrants.
At 2 p.m., deputies located an active marijuana growing operation, harvested marijuana, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and firearms at 6360 N. Indiana 59 in northeastern Parke County.
Police arrested Derek Pierpont, 47, of Sheridan on charges of possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and two active warrants from Boone and Montgomery counties.
Jeff Sneath, 37, of Waveland, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, cultivating marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance. Sneath also had an active arrest warrant from Marion County.
Angel Weaver, 45, of Waveland, was arrested on the same charges as Sneath.
All three suspects are being held in the Parke County Jail with bond set at $10,000. Assisting at the scene were Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, Indiana State Police, Indiana Conservation Officers and Ladoga Police.
