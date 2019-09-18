Three men face charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon after an incident Tuesday at a house in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
Police arrested 33-year-old Evan D. Wilford, 37-year-old Mike Smith, and 52-year-old Darlyn Walker after a man reported being stabbed and beaten by men who had kicked in the door of his bedroom.
The man told police Walker, who was in a wheel chair, stabbed him with a kitchen knife several times while Wilford beat him with a crowbar and Smith struck him with a broom handle.
The man said he was able to get away from his residence and went to Union Hospital for treatment. Emergency room doctors told police the man had suffered injuries including stab wounds on his arm, back and chest, a broken back and fractured ribs.
All three men appeared Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 3 where Judge Sarah Mullican set a $50,000 bond for Wilford and bonds of $35,000 each for Smith and Walker. The men are to return to court for initial hearings on Monday.
