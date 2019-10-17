Three women face charges of fleeing the scene of an accident following a Wednesday evening crash on South Seventh Street at Springhill Drive, police said.
Police arrested 26-year-old Katie Cheesman of Terre Haute, 21-year-old Candace B. Jones of West Terre Haute, and 23-year-old Kellsey Lynn Keyt of Greencastle after the three were found hiding in some bushes .
Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy Jerrad Pirtle said about 6 p.m. dispatchers broadcast a report of a reckless driver in a Dodge Journey in the area of Springhill and Erie Canal Road. An Indiana State Police trooper had stopped his pursuit of the vehicle due to traffic and potential danger.
Pirtle said he was driving south to look for the vehicle when a dispatcher said the vehicle had wrecked after striking a concrete post near the gas pumps at the Maui Stop N Shop at Seventh and Springhill. Three people in the Dodge ran from the scene.
The suspects were tracked by a police dog and arrested.
Keyt was injured, Pirtle said, so she was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment. She was later released to police and taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Cheesman and Jones were also taken to the hospital to be checked and later booked into the Vigo County Jail.
All three face a charge of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. Cheesman also faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.
