The Terre Haute Police Department is warning of a phone scam circulating in the area.
Terre Haute police took a report Tuesday that a man purporting to be a detective is calling people and accusing them of a "forced child labor crime," according to a social media post from police. The caller demands $3,500 so charges won't be pressed.
Police issued the reminder that law enforcement will never call to ask for money to keep charges from being filed.
"Please don't fall for this scam and remember, if it sounds wrong then it probably is," police said.
