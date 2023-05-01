A minivan being pursued by police struck a pickup truck at 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard a little before 1 p.m. today, and both drivers were flown out for medical attention, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.
City police said an officer out on a custody dispute call heard a woman yelling "stop" and saw a dark-colored Chrysler minivan traveling east in the alley south of Dean Avenue and west of 29th Street.
That van was traveling at high speed through the alley and turned north on 29th Street in front of the officer.
That officer saw the van fail to stop at multiple stops signs on 29th Street and recklessly pass other vehicles, THPD said in a news release.
The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled from College Avenue onto Brown Avenue, and then west onto Ohio Boulevard.
The vehicle failed to stop and continued to speed westbound ignoring a red light at 25th Street.
The minivan hit a pickup truck that was northbound on 25th.
Both drivers suffered significant injuries and were flown by helicopter to an out-of-area hospital, police said.
A canvas of the 2800 block of Dean Avenue located the original female heard by the officer. She was yelling because she was upset with the male driver for driving recklessly with her child in the car, police said.
An Indiana State Police reconstruction team is investigating the crash.
This afternoon, police were not releasing the names of the drivers to allow notification of family to their conditions.
