THPD to get 18 new vehicles

Eighteen new vehicles are headed to the Terre Haute Police Department.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved the purchase of 18 vehicles, of which 16 will be paid over a four-year period from the department's annual budget, said Lt. Steve Lockard, who oversees the department's vehicle fleet.
"Two of the vehicles we hope to purchase as we plan to auction them off. We anticipate getting $45,000 to $50,000," for the auctioned vehicles, Lockard said. The department will then purchase new vehicles from the state's Quantity Purchase Agreement, or QPA program, which uses a competitive bid process to obtain repetitively purchased services or products to help reduce costs.
The total for all new vehicles is estimated at more than $485,600, based on 2020 pricing, Lockard said.
Most of the new vehicles will be patrol vehicles, he said. Three of the 18 vehicles will be for detectives, two vehicles for administrative positions and two vehicles for special training/crime scene technicians.
Lockard said some vehicles being replaced are 10 years old with more than 150,000 miles. The department will purchase Dodge Chargers, some of which now have four-wheel drive.
"We get the most bang for our buck out of those vehicles. In the grand scheme of everything, they are inexpensive. Some of the ones we are getting in are all-wheel drive so that will help in the winter," Lockard said.
Lockard said he hopes to get the new vehicles ordered today, "as in the last year and a half where multiple (law enforcement) agencies had submitted orders and their orders were canceled when the supply chain shortage hit. We want to try to be at the head of the line, so if it comes to a cancelation this year, that our order is already in the que to be produced," he said.
Optimistically, Lockard hopes to get the vehicles in April, but said it could take up to a year.
The Terre Haute Police Department has 145 vehicles, of which 65 are daily patrol vehicles, Lockard said.
In other business, the Board of Public Works and Safety approved a parade permit for Miracle on 7th Street to close Wabash Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street and 7th Street from Ohio Street to Cherry Street at 6 a.m. on Dec. 3 until 6 a.m. on Dec. 5.
Additionally, the board approved the closing of Wabash Avenue from Third Street to Ninth Street and 4th Street to Ninth Street, from Ohio Street to Cherry Street on Dec. 4 during the Light Your Way Parade.
