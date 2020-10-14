THPD swears in four new police officers

The Terre Haute Police Department gained four new officers Wednesday during a swearing-in ceremony that included a remote link for one officer.
Brandon Richardson, Trevor Singer and Dillon Bell were in the courtroom at City Hall with Chief Shawn Keen and Mayor Duke Bennett. Tristan Wilson appeared via video due to his recent deployment as a military police officer in the Army.
The officers will wear badge numbers 307, 308, 309 and 310.
Wilson's badge number is 308. He is the cousin of the late Officer Brent Long, Badge 208, who died in the line of duty in July 2011. And Long's mother Cheryl Long, who worked in THPD's records department, was Officer 08.
Though Wilson was unable to attend in person, his mother Christie Cesinger, grandmother Carol Glass and aunt Cheryl Long were among those at the ceremony.
Officer Singer said he has always had an interest in law enforcement.
“I like to be involved in my community,” said the 2015 graduate of Clay City High School.
Richardson, of Rosedale, said he wants to do good things for the community.
Bell, who has been a reserve officer in West Terre Haute and studied criminal justice at Indiana State University and Ivy Tech Community College, said he has wanted to be a police officer since he was a child.
