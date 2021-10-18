THPD swears in five new officers

It was a day of firsts at the Terre Haute Police Department as a move was made into the new headquarters at 222 S. Seventh St., and five new police officers were added to the force.
During a 2 p.m. ceremony in the new THPD community room, Mayor Duke Bennett swore in patrolmen Donavin Ethan Gardocki, Matthew Ryan McBride, Cody Lee Gibson, Brandon Armonti Dyer and Andrew Joe Jolliff.
Chief Shawn Keen said the department is now fully staffed at 133 officers. The new officers will begin their on-duty training this week.
The first roll call of officers at the new police station occurred just prior to the swearing in ceremony.
Chief Keen said the public should visit the new station for all police-related business. The signage will be removed from the Wabash Avenue location on Tuesday to discourage any public from returning to that location.
