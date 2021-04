Terre Haute police are investigating a Friday night battery incident at The Verve bar on Wabash Avenue.

According to a post on the THPD Facebook page, police believe individuals may have video of the incident that occurred about 11 p.m. and ask that anyone who does have video call Detective Julia Piety at 812-244-2255.

No other information has been released.