THPD seeks public's help with cold case homicide

A suspect in a 2001 homicide is the focus of a renewed search for the shooter of Billy Brossman.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that solves the shooting death of Brossman, who was a clerk at 7th and 70 Liquor Store.
Brossman was shot in the head after being robbed about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2001, in the store at 2701 Prairieton Road.
Police describe the suspect as a white man about 5-feet-8 to 6-feet tall, medium build with thinning hair.
Terre Haute police Capt. Ed Tompkins said he has revisited the case over the years, and he wants to get the case resolved for Brossman's mother and sister, who still live in the area.
Several photos of the suspect were recovered from store video, and have been distributed since the homicide more than 18 years ago.
Tompkins said it's possible others were involved in the incident. Police believe a .38 caliber handgun was used in the shooting. No suspect vehicle was identified.
The $5,000 reward is offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for Brossman's death.
Anyone with information should contact Capt. Ed Thompkins with the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2207 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-238-STOP (7867).
