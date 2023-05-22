The Terre Haute Police Department seeks the public's help with a shooting that occurred May 17.
About 9 p.m. on that date, officers responded to the area of North 27th Street and Maple Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers located a victim who was found to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Officers then learned a mini-van was seen on nearby security cameras leaving the area. The van is believed to be teal in color.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Detective Juila Piety at 812-244-2255.
