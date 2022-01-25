THPD seeks help locating missing woman

The Terre Haute Police Department seeks help in locating a missing woman.
Lauren Bentley, 33, was last heard from Jan. 2 in a text message to her mother. She was reported missing Jan. 19. She has not been seen is not answering texts or voice calls, the THPD said on its Facebook page.
She does not drive and is not employed.
Anyone who has seen Bentley is asked to call Detective Kenny Murphy at 812-244-2234. After hours, call the desk officer at 812-238-1661.
