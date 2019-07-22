A shortage of applicants for patrol officer positions at the Terre Haute Police Department reflects a growing concern among area law enforcement agencies seeking new officers as an aging police force heads toward retirement.
THPD currently has six openings; next year, 10 officers are scheduled to retire.
“That’s a lot of experience to lose in one year,” Police Chief Shawn Keen said.
“It’s not just us,” he said of hiring difficulties. “Nationally, the number of applications we [police] are getting has shrunken.”
THPD moved to a one-year process in 2018 for creating a hiring pool after finding that many of the officers selected for a two-year pool were hired by other agencies before THPD had room for them.
The age range for potential officers is 21 to 35 due to state pension requirements.
“For that age group,” Keen said, “these professions are not attractive to them.”
High student loan debt is an issue, he said, because policing does not pay well enough to make that debt go away quickly.
Also, Indiana has an obesity problem, working against many of the applicants, who must take the same physical agility test that must be passed at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Also, Terre Haute police officer jobs do not permit recreational drug use, and that comes at a time when many non-policing jobs have relaxed their screening or non-use requirements.
So, with fewer applicants interested, THPD must compete with other agencies for the same limited pool of candidates.
THPD now opens its application period in mid-February and has extended the application deadline.
During the last call for applicants, THPD received 253, and Keen said he was happy with that as it is an increase from recent years. But of those 253, only 83 showed up to take the written exams and physical agility tests.
Of those 83, he said, only 35 passed. And of those who passed, only 27 continued to the next step of the process by submitting their birth certificates and driver’s licenses. As a result of the background checks and in-home visits for applicants, two more applicants were eliminated.
Of the top 25 applicants qualified, Keen said, he was happy the top candidate was a woman.
“We really wanted to hire her and we offered her the job, but she turned it down,” the chief said.
Keen said she was hired by another department closer to home, and the pay was better.
Currently, the department has three women officers, he said, but it would like to hire more.
In addition to the 126 full-time officers, THPD has nine support staff, all female.
As far as race, Keen said the department does have minority officers, but there is no official count of how many non-white officers are on the department.
“I can’t find anything where we ask for race” on employment forms, Keen said.
While some communities struggle with racial tension in clashes between the police and non-white minorities, Keen said Terre Haute has not experienced those issues in recent years, noting that many neighborhoods are racially integrated.
Locally, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department has also experienced a low interest in deputy vacancies.
Sheriff John Plasse said about 50 applicants applied for a deputy position during the last hiring search. His department has about 39 full-time merit deputies.
Interestingly, he said, 285 people applied for a single secretary position with the department.
In Sullivan County, Sheriff Clark Cottom said he has also seen fewer qualified applicants for deputy positions.
