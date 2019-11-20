THPD says man suspected in 30 business burglaries

Terre Haute police have arrested a Terre Haute man suspected in multiple business burglaries, including that of Chava’s Mexican Grill in downtown Terre Haute.
Deshawn Johnson, 22, was booked Tuesday into the Vigo County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $35,000, cash only.
Detectives believe Johnson is responsible for about 30 business burglaries, said Officer Ryan Adamson, Terre Haute Police Department spokesperson.
"This was a long, in-depth investigation and a collaborative effort between THPD detectives, patrol, and crime scene technicians," Adamson said in an email.
