Terre Haute Police Department officers at 12:15 a.m. Saturday were dispatched to the Pear Tree Inn in reference to a welfare check.
Upon arrival it was found that the man who was being checked on had pointed a gun at his girlfriend and had barricaded himself in his hotel room, according to a Facebook post by the department.
THPD SRT responded to the scene along with THPD hostage negotiators, according to the post. Negotiations proceeded for several hours. The SRT ultimately made contact with the individual, at which time he was taken into custody without incident.
Charges are pending against the man, who was initially transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.
