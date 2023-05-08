A new social work program could help the Terre Haute Police Department reduce repeat calls for welfare checks and let police officers spend more time on policing.
The Terre Haute Police department in 2020 and 2021 had more than 3,200 calls for welfare checks, suicide threats, mental health/emotional subjects, loitering, panhandling and intentional overdoses.
"About 25% to 33% of all calls nationally that come in as emergency for the police have nothing to do with law enforcement," Police Chief Shawn Keen on Monday told the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety.
"Data suggests that each year, over 500 of those calls come from the same location," Keen said. "That does not take into account the number of times it is the same person, so we have repeat calls...."
The idea, patterned after a program for the Bloomington Police Department, is to hire a social worker who can respond to such calls.
In addition, the social worker can offer immediate assistance to police officers in need of mental health services after a traumatic incident, such as shooting or fatal accident.
"This is modeled after Bloomington where officers felt more comfortable dealing with social workers and were referred to other things, such as marriage counseling," Keen said.
The Board of Public Works Monday approved a 3-year agreement between the police department and the Union Health Foundation, Wabash Valley Community Foundation and the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
The police department and agencies will seek a social worker over the next few weeks, with a social worker in place in June.
Keen said qualifications include having a master's degree and being a certified social worker.
The cost of the social worker is estimated at $80,000 a year, which includes a salary of $55,000 to $59,000, plus family insurance and pension benefits, Keen told the board.
Part of the expense includes $2,500 to $2,600 annually for supervisory cost for a case manager of the social worker, outside of the police department, for case files which have confidential information.
The agencies will provide their portion of the cost to the United Way of the Wabash Valley, which will then pay $54,000 a year as a grant to the police department, for a total $162,000 for the three-year program.
The police department will pay $26,000 annually. The funding for a social worker is already included in the police department's annual budget, Keen said.
"I do believe it is probably the biggest change for law enforcement and how we are dealing with stuff," Keen told the board. "But I think it has the potential to be successful based on the data that we have modeled this program after and I think it really can do some good."
Keen told the board police officers have already completed two weeks of training on the program and the department has developed policies.
"Basically, it is very simple. There is not a lot of extra paperwork on the officers," Keen said. "All they have to do is send an e-mail to the social worker, for example, that they encountered a homeless person two or three times, here is the CAD (computer aided dispatch) entry and (ask) could you start a case file on them and see what help we can do.
"That is how the procedure will work, and we have written into the policies where the shift supervisor could call the social worker out to a safe scene, not an active scene.
"This is not a situation where social workers are responding to an active situation," Keen said.
"There are other circumstances that we have identified in our policies where that might be useful. For example, accidents where we have a person from out of town involved in an accident," the police chief said.
For instance, "the person they are with did not survive the accident and they have no contacts and don't know anyone locally. That would be a perfect opportunity where we could provide a social worker there and get them the help they need in a community they might not be familiar with," Keen said.
At the conclusion of the three-year agreement, Keen said police and the agencies "will use the data that we have collected and evaluate that data to determine if it has been successful in doing what we want, which is reducing the peak calls ... outside of the scope of what we normally do in policing," Keen said.
"We could make this a permanent position or expand that," Keen said. "Bloomington now has three social workers, after starting with one," the chief said.
"After about two years, (the Bloomington Police Department) was successful in reducing those peak calls from coming in. If we can even reduce even 1,000 of those 3,000 calls, you can image how many hours that saves our officers who can then focus on law enforcement functions rather than acting as facilitators," Keen told the board.
