One person was injured and another arrested in a cutting incident shortly before 5 p.m. near Gilbert Avenue and Crawford Street in Terre Haute.

Officers dispatched to the  700 block of Gilber in reference to a stabbing found a juvenile  male had cut an adult male with a knife, said Officer Ryan Adamson, Terre Haute police spokesman.  

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. 

