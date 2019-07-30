One person was injured and another arrested in a cutting incident shortly before 5 p.m. near Gilbert Avenue and Crawford Street in Terre Haute.
Officers dispatched to the 700 block of Gilber in reference to a stabbing found a juvenile male had cut an adult male with a knife, said Officer Ryan Adamson, Terre Haute police spokesman.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the juvenile suspect was taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.