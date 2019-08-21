One juvenile was arrested in connection with a stabbing about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in Terre Haute, according to city police.
Officers dispatched to the 1300 block of Fourth Street in reference to a stabbing located the victim and applied a tourniquet before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
THPD detectives then arrived on scene and located the juvenile suspect, who will face charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.
