A death investigation is underway after a woman reportedly shot her husband while handling a handgun inside a moving vehicle in Terre Haute on Monday afternoon.
City police said they were called just before 3:55 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim near Third and Hulman Streets. A female driver said she had accidentally shot her husband while moving a handgun inside the moving vehicle.
Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man, later identified as Taylor Long, 33, in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked on the north side of the Big Red Liquors store.
Officers began lifesaving measures until medics arrived and took over and transported the man to Regional Hospital, Terre Haute police reported on their Facebook page.
Unfortunately, police said, Long did not survive.
While this incident was reported as an accidental discharge of a firearm, police said investigators will continue to process evidence from the vehicle and fully investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.