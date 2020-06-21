THPD joins forces with smart-phone app

An app that shares video and messages about crime and security issues in the community now has a partnership with Terre Haute Police Department.
Neighbors is an app launched by Ring, Amazon’s smart-doorbell company. The app is free to download to Android and iPhones.
“It’s like a neighborhood watch group on your phone,” said Officer Ryan Adamson, THPD’s public information officer. “You don’t have to have a Ring doorbell system to download this to your phone. It’s a good tool you can use to look at what’s being reported in your neighborhood.”
People can share, view and comment on crime and security information in their communities. Many of the posts are video clips shot by Ring video doorbells and security cameras. Some posts are from phone cameras posted through the app.
Police can share messages, safety tips and request video of incidents that might be captured on phones or doorbell cameras.
A map feature in the app pinpoints reports such as a lost pet, suspicious activity, crime or a safety issue.
Anonymity is maintained by the app, Adamson said. A person can post video or a message without their name showing up.
Police can also send messages to notify people with the app of incidents in their area — such as reports of overnight vandalism – and request that people check their surveillance video for suspicious activity.
Adamson said the app is one more way THPD is using social media and other technology to inform the public and to receive information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.