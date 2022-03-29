City police are investigating the death of an adult male whose body was found today on 17th Street south of Hulman Street.
“At this time there is no evidence to suggest the death was unnatural,” Chief Shawn Keen said.
Due to the body being located on the street, the road was blocked while investigators processed the scene.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
Keen said more information would be released as the investigation allows.
Police reopened the area to traffic about 1 p.m.
